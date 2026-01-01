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About
Filmography
Yoon Jin-seo
Yoon Jin-seo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoon Jin-seo
Yoon Jin-seo
Yoon Jin-seo
Date of Birth
5 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.0
Oldboy
(2003)
7.0
The Girl Who Can See Smells
(2015)
6.9
Chi-hwa-seon
(2002)
Filmography
6.5
A Model Family
Drama, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
7
The Girl Who Can See Smells
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2015, South Korea
6.8
My Lovely Week
Naesaengae gajang areumdawun iljuil
Drama
2005, South Korea
8
Oldboy
Oldboy / Oldeuboi
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2003, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Chi-hwa-seon
Chihwaseon
Drama
2002, South Korea
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