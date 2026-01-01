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Yoon Jin-seo
Yoon Jin-seo Yoon Jin-seo
Kinoafisha Persons Yoon Jin-seo

Yoon Jin-seo

Yoon Jin-seo

Date of Birth
5 August 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Oldboy 8.0
Oldboy (2003)
The Girl Who Can See Smells 7.0
The Girl Who Can See Smells (2015)
Chi-hwa-seon 6.9
Chi-hwa-seon (2002)

Filmography

A Model Family 6.5
A Model Family
Drama, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
The Girl Who Can See Smells 7
The Girl Who Can See Smells
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2015, South Korea
My Lovely Week 6.8
My Lovely Week Naesaengae gajang areumdawun iljuil
Drama 2005, South Korea
Oldboy 8
Oldboy Oldboy / Oldeuboi
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2003, South Korea
Watch trailer
Chi-hwa-seon 6.9
Chi-hwa-seon Chihwaseon
Drama 2002, South Korea
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