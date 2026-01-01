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Shakira Barrera
Shakira Barrera
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shakira Barrera
Shakira Barrera
Shakira Barrera
Date of Birth
7 March 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
8.2
Hacks
(2021)
8.1
Sprung
(2022)
Filmography
4.6
Ironheart
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure,
2025, USA
4.8
The Resurrection of Charles Manson
The Resurrection of Charles Manson
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Sprung
Comedy
2022, USA
8.2
Hacks
Comedy, Drama
2021, USA
4.6
Collection
Collection
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, USA
7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime
2016, USA
8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
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