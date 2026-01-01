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Shakira Barrera
Shakira Barrera Shakira Barrera
Kinoafisha Persons Shakira Barrera

Shakira Barrera

Shakira Barrera

Date of Birth
7 March 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom (2016)
Hacks 8.2
Hacks (2021)
Sprung 8.1
Sprung (2022)

Filmography

Ironheart 4.6
Ironheart
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, 2025, USA
The Resurrection of Charles Manson 4.8
The Resurrection of Charles Manson The Resurrection of Charles Manson
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Sprung 8.1
Sprung
Comedy 2022, USA
Hacks 8.2
Hacks
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
Collection 4.6
Collection Collection
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Queen of the South 7.8
Queen of the South
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, USA
Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom
Drama, Crime 2016, USA
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