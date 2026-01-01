Menu
Aleksandr Solonenko
Aleksandr Solonenko

Actor type
Action hero, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Marafon serdca 0.0
Marafon serdca (2026)
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya 0.0
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Marafon serdca
Marafon serdca
Romantic, Drama 2026, Russia
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Slepoj: Oruzhie vozmezdiya
Action 2008, Russia
