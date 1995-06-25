Adrian Grösser

Menu
Date of Birth
25 June 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Popular Films
4.3
Bear Claw Camp
(2025)
0.0
Sin huellas
(2023)
0.0
Merlí
(2015)
Filmography
4
Ídolos
Ídolos
Drama
2025, Spain / Italy
4.3
Bear Claw Camp
Campamento Garra de Oso
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2025, Portugal / Spain
Watch trailer
Sin huellas
Comedy, Action, Crime
2023, Spain
Merlí
Drama, Comedy
2015, Spain
