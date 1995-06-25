Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Adrian Grösser
Adrian Grösser Adrian Grösser
Kinoafisha Persons Adrian Grösser

Adrian Grösser

Adrian Grösser

Date of Birth
25 June 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Height
175 cm (5 ft 9 in)

Popular Films

Bear Claw Camp 4.3
Bear Claw Camp (2025)
Sin huellas 0.0
Sin huellas (2023)
Merlí 0.0
Merlí (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 2 TV Shows 2 Actor 4
Ídolos Ídolos
Drama 2025, Spain / Italy
Bear Claw Camp 4.3
Bear Claw Camp Campamento Garra de Oso
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2025, Portugal / Spain
Watch trailer
Sin huellas
Sin huellas
Comedy, Action, Crime 2023, Spain
Merlí
Merlí
Drama, Comedy 2015, Spain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more