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Filmography
Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Run Hide Fight
(2020)
4.2
Trauma Center
(2019)
3.9
Code Name Banshee
(2022)
Filmography
3.9
Code Name Banshee
Code Name Banshee
Action, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Run Hide Fight
Run Hide Fight
Action
2020, USA
4.3
Trauma Center
Trauma Center
Action, Thriller
2019, USA
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