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Filmography
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Lorn Macdonald
Lorn Macdonald
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorn Macdonald
Lorn Macdonald
Lorn Macdonald
Date of Birth
10 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Lazarus Project
(2022)
7.1
Beats
(2019)
0.0
Coldwater
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2019
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actor
3
Coldwater
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7.1
The Lazarus Project
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7.1
Beats
Beats
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Musical
2019, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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