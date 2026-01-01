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Lorn Macdonald
Lorn Macdonald Lorn Macdonald
Kinoafisha Persons Lorn Macdonald

Lorn Macdonald

Lorn Macdonald

Date of Birth
10 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Lazarus Project 7.1
The Lazarus Project (2022)
Beats 7.1
Beats (2019)
Coldwater 0.0
Coldwater (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coldwater
Coldwater
Thriller 2025, Great Britain
The Lazarus Project 7.1
The Lazarus Project
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Beats 7.1
Beats Beats
Drama, Comedy, Crime, Musical 2019, Great Britain
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