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Filmography
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Date of Birth
10 March 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Can Dostum
(2025)
7.4
Mezarlık
(2022)
6.5
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
(2022)
Filmography
7.8
Can Dostum
Can Dostum
Drama
2025, Turkey
5.9
Cingene Kizi Zeugma
Cingene Kizi Zeugma
Comedy
2024, Turkey
7.4
Mezarlık
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, Turkey
6.5
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Turkey
5.9
Çilek Kokusu
Comedy, Romantic
2015, Turkey
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