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Kubilay Penbeklioglu Kubilay Penbeklioglu
Kinoafisha Persons Kubilay Penbeklioglu

Kubilay Penbeklioglu

Kubilay Penbeklioglu

Date of Birth
10 March 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Can Dostum 7.8
Can Dostum (2025)
Mezarlık 7.4
Mezarlık (2022)
Hayaller ve Hayatlar 6.5
Hayaller ve Hayatlar (2022)

Filmography

Can Dostum 7.8
Can Dostum Can Dostum
Drama 2025, Turkey
Cingene Kizi Zeugma 5.9
Cingene Kizi Zeugma Cingene Kizi Zeugma
Comedy 2024, Turkey
Mezarlık 7.4
Mezarlık
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, Turkey
Hayaller ve Hayatlar 6.5
Hayaller ve Hayatlar
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Turkey
Çilek Kokusu 5.9
Çilek Kokusu
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Turkey
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