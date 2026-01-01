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Nina Barker-Francis Nina Barker-Francis
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Barker-Francis

Nina Barker-Francis

Nina Barker-Francis

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

House of the Dragon 7.5
House of the Dragon (2022)
Flack 7.1
Flack (2019)
Wolf King 6.2
Wolf King (2025)

Filmography

Wolf King 6.3
Wolf King
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Great Britain
The Jetty 6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller, 2024, Great Britain
Moonhaven 5.4
Moonhaven
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA
House of the Dragon 7.5
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2022, USA
Flack 7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
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