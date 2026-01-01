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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nina Barker-Francis
Nina Barker-Francis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Barker-Francis
Nina Barker-Francis
Nina Barker-Francis
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
House of the Dragon
(2022)
7.1
Flack
(2019)
6.2
Wolf King
(2025)
Filmography
6.3
Wolf King
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Great Britain
6.2
The Jetty
Crime, Thriller,
2024, Great Britain
5.4
Moonhaven
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2022, USA
7.5
House of the Dragon
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2022, USA
7.1
Flack
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
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