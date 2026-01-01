Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nozomu Sasaki
Nozomu Sasaki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nozomu Sasaki
Nozomu Sasaki
Nozomu Sasaki
Date of Birth
25 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.5
Monster
(2004)
8.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal
(1999)
7.9
Akira
(1988)
Tickets
Filmography
7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe
Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
6.9
The Witch and the Beast
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Kidô Senshi Gandamu Senkô no Hasauei
Action, Animation, Drama
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions
Adventure, Animation, Drama
2016, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
Shigurui: Death Frenzy
Drama, Action, Anime, History,
2007, Japan
8.5
Monster
Drama, Anime, Crime, Horror
2004, Japan
7.8
Samurai Champloo
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Anime
2004, Japan
8.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal
Drama, Action, Adventure, Anime,
1999, Japan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree