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Nozomu Sasaki
Nozomu Sasaki Nozomu Sasaki
Kinoafisha Persons Nozomu Sasaki

Nozomu Sasaki

Nozomu Sasaki

Date of Birth
25 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Monster 8.5
Monster (2004)
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal 8.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal (1999)
Akira 7.9
Akira (1988)

Filmography

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe 7
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe Kidō senshi Gandamu senkōnohasau~ei kirukē no majo
Animation, Sci-Fi, War, Drama 2026, Japan
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The Witch and the Beast 6.9
The Witch and the Beast
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway 6.6
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Kidô Senshi Gandamu Senkô no Hasauei
Action, Animation, Drama 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions 6.8
Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions
Adventure, Animation, Drama 2016, Japan
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Shigurui: Death Frenzy 7.6
Shigurui: Death Frenzy
Drama, Action, Anime, History, 2007, Japan
Monster 8.5
Monster
Drama, Anime, Crime, Horror 2004, Japan
Samurai Champloo 7.8
Samurai Champloo
Comedy, Action, Adventure, Anime 2004, Japan
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal 8.5
Rurouni Kenshin: Trust and Betrayal
Drama, Action, Adventure, Anime, 1999, Japan
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