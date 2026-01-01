Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mert Denizmen
Mert Denizmen Mert Denizmen
Kinoafisha Persons Mert Denizmen

Mert Denizmen

Mert Denizmen

Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Aile 6.8
Aile (2023)
Tövbeler Olsun 5.4
Tövbeler Olsun (2020)
Hayat Bugün 5.4
Hayat Bugün (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gelin Takimi 3.3
Gelin Takimi Gelin Takimi
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Turkey
Ne Gemiler Yaktım 5.4
Ne Gemiler Yaktım
Drama 2023, Turkey
Aile 6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2023, Turkey
Hayat Bugün 5.4
Hayat Bugün
Drama 2022, Turkey
Tövbeler Olsun 5.4
Tövbeler Olsun
Comedy 2020, Turkey
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more