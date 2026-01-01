Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Mert Denizmen
Mert Denizmen
Mert Denizmen
Date of Birth
2 June 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.8
Aile
(2023)
5.4
Tövbeler Olsun
(2020)
5.4
Hayat Bugün
(2022)
Filmography
3.3
Gelin Takimi
Gelin Takimi
Comedy, Romantic
2024, Turkey
5.4
Ne Gemiler Yaktım
Drama
2023, Turkey
6.8
Aile
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2023, Turkey
5.4
Hayat Bugün
Drama
2022, Turkey
5.4
Tövbeler Olsun
Comedy
2020, Turkey
