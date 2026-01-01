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Masaki Terasoma Masaki Terasoma
Kinoafisha Persons Masaki Terasoma

Masaki Terasoma

Masaki Terasoma

Date of Birth
8 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Oshi no Ko 8.7
Oshi no Ko (2023)
Steins;Gate 8.5
Steins;Gate (2011)
Your Name 8.5
Your Name (2016)

Filmography

Akane-banashi
Akane-banashi
Anime, Drama 2026, Japan
Goodbye, Lara
Goodbye, Lara
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic 2026, Japan
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom 6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation 2025, Japan / USA
BARTENDER Glass of God 7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime 2024, Japan
Ojou to Banken-kun 5.6
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
Oshi no Ko 8.7
Oshi no Ko
Drama, Anime 2023, Japan
Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu 7.1
Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu
Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
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