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Filmography
Masaki Terasoma
Masaki Terasoma
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masaki Terasoma
Masaki Terasoma
Masaki Terasoma
Date of Birth
8 May 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.7
Oshi no Ko
(2023)
8.5
Steins;Gate
(2011)
8.5
Your Name
(2016)
Filmography
Akane-banashi
Anime, Drama
2026, Japan
Goodbye, Lara
Anime, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Japan
6.8
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom
Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation
2025, Japan / USA
7
BARTENDER Glass of God
Drama, Anime
2024, Japan
5.6
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
8.7
Oshi no Ko
Drama, Anime
2023, Japan
7.1
Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannou Desu
Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
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