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Filmography
Alice Vial
Alice Vial
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alice Vial
Alice Vial
Alice Vial
Date of Birth
15 July 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.9
Drops of God
(2023)
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.4
The 7 Lives of Lea
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
L'Ame Ideale
L'Âme idéale
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, France
Watch trailer
7.9
Drops of God
Drama
2023, USA/Japan
6.6
Septième ciel
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
7.4
The 7 Lives of Lea
Drama
2022, France
6.2
Les Vedettes
Les vedettes
Comedy
2022, France
Watch trailer
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
Flics
Drama, Crime
2008, France
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