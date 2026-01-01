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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.8
Tajnaya zhizn
(2024)
7.0
Cifrovoj kod
(2023)
0.0
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Year
All
2026
2024
2023
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actor
4
Director
1
Vozmezdie
Action, Crime
2026, Russia
7.8
Tajnaya zhizn
Detective
2024, Russia
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama
2023, Russia
Cifrovaya bronya
Documentary
2023, Russia
7
Cifrovoj kod
Action, Drama,
2023, Russia
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