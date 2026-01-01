Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko

Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko

Aleksandr Lyuman-Mosiychenko

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Tajnaya zhizn 7.8
Tajnaya zhizn (2024)
Cifrovoj kod 7.0
Cifrovoj kod (2023)
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112 0.0
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112 (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vozmezdie
Vozmezdie
Action, Crime 2026, Russia
Tajnaya zhizn 7.8
Tajnaya zhizn
Detective 2024, Russia
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Operator sluzhby spaseniya 112
Drama 2023, Russia
Cifrovaya bronya
Cifrovaya bronya
Documentary 2023, Russia
Cifrovoj kod 7
Cifrovoj kod
Action, Drama, 2023, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more