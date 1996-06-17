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About
Filmography
Choi Seong-eun
Choi Seong-eun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Choi Seong-eun
Choi Seong-eun
Choi Seong-eun
Date of Birth
17 June 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.3
The Sound of Magic
(2022)
7.3
Last Summer
(2025)
7.1
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
(2024)
Filmography
7.3
Last Summer
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.1
My Name Is Loh Kiwan
Ro Gi Wan
Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.9
Time to Be Strong
Himeul nael sigan
Drama
2024, South Korea
7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music,
2022, South Korea
5.7
Gentleman
Gentleman
Action, Crime
2022, South Korea
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