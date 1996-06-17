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Choi Seong-eun Choi Seong-eun
Kinoafisha Persons Choi Seong-eun

Choi Seong-eun

Choi Seong-eun

Date of Birth
17 June 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Sound of Magic 7.3
The Sound of Magic (2022)
Last Summer 7.3
Last Summer (2025)
My Name Is Loh Kiwan 7.1
My Name Is Loh Kiwan (2024)

Filmography

Last Summer 7.3
Last Summer
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
My Name Is Loh Kiwan 7.1
My Name Is Loh Kiwan Ro Gi Wan
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Watch trailer
Time to Be Strong 6.9
Time to Be Strong Himeul nael sigan
Drama 2024, South Korea
The Sound of Magic 7.3
The Sound of Magic
Drama, Fantasy, Music, 2022, South Korea
Gentleman 5.7
Gentleman Gentleman
Action, Crime 2022, South Korea
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