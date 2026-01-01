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Mai Nakahara Mai Nakahara
Kinoafisha Persons Mai Nakahara

Mai Nakahara

Mai Nakahara

Date of Birth
23 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Clannad 8.1
Clannad (2007)
Fairy Tail 7.9
Fairy Tail (2009)
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected 7.8
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2025, Japan
Ojou to Banken-kun 5.7
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic 2023, Japan
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story 6.1
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
Drama, Action, Anime 2020, Japan
Talentless Nana 6.7
Talentless Nana
Anime, Fantasy, 2020, Japan
Wolf Girl & Black Prince 6.6
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic, 2014, Japan
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected 7.8
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2013, Japan
Fairy Tail 7.9
Fairy Tail
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2009, Japan
Spice and Wolf 7.4
Spice and Wolf
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2008, Japan/USA
Clannad 8.1
Clannad
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2007, Japan
When They Cry: Higurashi 7.7
When They Cry: Higurashi
Anime, Drama, Horror, Detective 2006, Japan
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