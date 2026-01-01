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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mai Nakahara
Mai Nakahara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mai Nakahara
Mai Nakahara
Mai Nakahara
Date of Birth
23 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Clannad
(2007)
7.9
Fairy Tail
(2009)
7.8
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2020
2014
2013
2009
2008
2007
2006
All
10
TV Shows
10
Actress
10
Dad is a hero, Mom is a spirit, I'm a reincarnator
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2025, Japan
5.7
Ojou to Banken-kun
Drama, Anime, Romantic
2023, Japan
6.1
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story
Drama, Action, Anime
2020, Japan
6.7
Talentless Nana
Anime, Fantasy,
2020, Japan
6.6
Wolf Girl & Black Prince
Comedy, Anime, Romantic,
2014, Japan
7.8
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2013, Japan
7.9
Fairy Tail
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2009, Japan
7.4
Spice and Wolf
Drama, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2008, Japan/USA
8.1
Clannad
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2007, Japan
7.7
When They Cry: Higurashi
Anime, Drama, Horror, Detective
2006, Japan
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