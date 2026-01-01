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Lee Seung-hyeop Lee Seung-hyeop
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Seung-hyeop

Lee Seung-hyeop

Lee Seung-hyeop

Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lovely Runner 8.3
Lovely Runner (2024)
Love Next Door 7.7
Love Next Door (2024)
Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars (2022)

Filmography

Spring of Youth
Spring of Youth
Comedy, Music, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Love Next Door 7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Lovely Runner 8.3
Lovely Runner
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, , 2024, South Korea
Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy, 2022, South Korea
Nevertheless 6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic, 2021, South Korea
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