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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Lee Seung-hyeop
Lee Seung-hyeop
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seung-hyeop
Lee Seung-hyeop
Lee Seung-hyeop
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
Lovely Runner
(2024)
7.7
Love Next Door
(2024)
7.5
Shooting Stars
(2022)
Filmography
Spring of Youth
Comedy, Music, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
7.7
Love Next Door
Comedy, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
8.3
Lovely Runner
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, ,
2024, South Korea
7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy,
2022, South Korea
6.9
Nevertheless
Drama, Romantic,
2021, South Korea
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