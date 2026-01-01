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Jong-Hoon Yoon Jong-Hoon Yoon
Kinoafisha Persons Jong-Hoon Yoon

Jong-Hoon Yoon

Jong-Hoon Yoon

Date of Birth
15 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong (2022)
Penthouse: War in Life 7.9
Penthouse: War in Life (2020)
Busted! 7.6
Busted! (2018)

Filmography

The Escape of the Seven 6.5
The Escape of the Seven
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2023, South Korea
Yakhanyoungwoong 8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime, 2022, Japan
Shooting Stars 7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy, 2022, South Korea
Find Me in Your Memory 7.2
Find Me in Your Memory
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Penthouse: War in Life 7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
Crime, Thriller, Detective, 2020, South Korea
Busted! 7.6
Busted!
Reality-TV 2018, South Korea
Riteon 7
Riteon
Drama, Detective, 2018, South Korea
The King Loves 7.1
The King Loves
Drama, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
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