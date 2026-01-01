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About
Filmography
Jong-Hoon Yoon
Jong-Hoon Yoon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jong-Hoon Yoon
Jong-Hoon Yoon
Jong-Hoon Yoon
Date of Birth
15 February 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
(2022)
7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
(2020)
7.6
Busted!
(2018)
Filmography
6.5
The Escape of the Seven
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2023, South Korea
8.6
Yakhanyoungwoong
Drama, Crime,
2022, Japan
7.5
Shooting Stars
Romantic, Comedy,
2022, South Korea
7.2
Find Me in Your Memory
Drama, Romantic, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
7.9
Penthouse: War in Life
Crime, Thriller, Detective,
2020, South Korea
7.6
Busted!
Reality-TV
2018, South Korea
7
Riteon
Drama, Detective,
2018, South Korea
7.1
The King Loves
Drama, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
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