Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maxim Potashev
Maxim Potashev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Potashev
Maxim Potashev
Maxim Potashev
Date of Birth
20 January 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.1
Chto? Gde? Kogda?
(1975)
Filmography
Genre
All
Reality-TV
Year
All
1975
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
8.1
Chto? Gde? Kogda?
Reality-TV
1975, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree