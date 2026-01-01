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About
Filmography
Yoo Seung-mok
Yoo Seung-mok
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yoo Seung-mok
Yoo Seung-mok
Yoo Seung-mok
Date of Birth
14 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.0
Taxi Driver
(2021)
7.9
The Guest
(2018)
7.5
Montage
(2013)
Filmography
Scarecrow
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, South Korea
6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
Mary Kills People
Comedy, Crime,
2025, South Korea
I Kill You
Thriller,
2025, South Korea
6.6
Hi-Five
Haipaibeu
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2025, South Korea
6.2
The Bequeathed
Horror,
2024, South Korea
4.9
Chicken Nugget
Comedy, Detective,
2024, South Korea
Family Plan
Drama, Thriller,
2024, South Korea
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