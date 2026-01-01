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Yoo Seung-mok
Yoo Seung-mok Yoo Seung-mok
Kinoafisha Persons Yoo Seung-mok

Yoo Seung-mok

Yoo Seung-mok

Date of Birth
14 September 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Taxi Driver 8.0
Taxi Driver (2021)
The Guest 7.9
The Guest (2018)
Montage 7.5
Montage (2013)

Filmography

Scarecrow
Scarecrow
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2026, South Korea
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim 6.9
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
Mary Kills People
Mary Kills People
Comedy, Crime, 2025, South Korea
I Kill You
I Kill You
Thriller, 2025, South Korea
Hi-Five 6.6
Hi-Five Haipaibeu
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2025, South Korea
The Bequeathed 6.2
The Bequeathed
Horror, 2024, South Korea
Chicken Nugget 4.9
Chicken Nugget
Comedy, Detective, 2024, South Korea
Family Plan
Family Plan
Drama, Thriller, 2024, South Korea
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