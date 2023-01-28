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About
Filmography
Adama Niane
Adama Niane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adama Niane
Adama Niane
Adama Niane
Date of Birth
23 August 1966
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 January 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
Felicità
(2020)
6.3
Perdrix
(2019)
0.0
The Last Panthers
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2015
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
Dérapages
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2020, France
6.6
Felicità
Felicità
Comedy
2020, France
6.3
Perdrix
Perdrix
Drama
2019, France
The Last Panthers
Drama, Action, Crime,
2015, Great Britain/France
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