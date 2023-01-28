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Adama Niane Adama Niane
Kinoafisha Persons Adama Niane

Adama Niane

Adama Niane

Date of Birth
23 August 1966
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
28 January 2023
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Felicità 6.6
Felicità (2020)
Perdrix 6.3
Perdrix (2019)
The Last Panthers 0.0
The Last Panthers (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dérapages
Dérapages
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2020, France
Felicità 6.6
Felicità Felicità
Comedy 2020, France
Perdrix 6.3
Perdrix Perdrix
Drama 2019, France
The Last Panthers
The Last Panthers
Drama, Action, Crime, 2015, Great Britain/France
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