Alexey Shcherbakov
Alexey Shcherbakov
Alexey Shcherbakov
Date of Birth
15 December 1988
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Filmography
Liga gorodov
Reality-TV
2023, Russia
Chto bylo dalshe?
Reality-TV, Comedy
2019, Russia
Otkrytyy mikrofon
Comedy, Reality-TV
2017, Russia
Stand Up
Comedy, Reality-TV
2013, Russia
