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Kinoafisha Persons Spike Jonze Awards

Awards and nominations of Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze
Awards and nominations of Spike Jonze
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Parallel Sections
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003 Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Jury Grand Prix
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011 Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Short film
Nominee
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