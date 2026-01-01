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Spike Jonze
Awards
Awards and nominations of Spike Jonze
Spike Jonze
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Spike Jonze
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Parallel Sections
Winner
Future Film Festival Digital Award - Special Mention
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2000
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Jury Grand Prix
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2011
Best Short film
Nominee
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