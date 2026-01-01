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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Zuyev
Aleksandr Zuyev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Zuyev
Aleksandr Zuyev
Aleksandr Zuyev
Date of Birth
19 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.5
Contact
(1992)
Tickets
0.0
Tolko po lyubvi
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2022
1992
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic,
2022, Russia
6.5
Contact
Prikosnoveniye
Horror, Thriller
1992, Russia
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