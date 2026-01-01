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Aleksandr Zuyev
Aleksandr Zuyev Aleksandr Zuyev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Zuyev

Aleksandr Zuyev

Aleksandr Zuyev

Date of Birth
19 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Contact 6.5
Contact (1992)
Tolko po lyubvi 0.0
Tolko po lyubvi (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tolko po lyubvi
Tolko po lyubvi
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Contact 6.5
Contact Prikosnoveniye
Horror, Thriller 1992, Russia
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Tickets
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