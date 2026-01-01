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Allison McKenzie
Allison McKenzie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Allison McKenzie
Allison McKenzie
Allison McKenzie
Date of Birth
11 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
(2025)
6.4
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford
(2026)
6.2
Our House
(2022)
Filmography
6.4
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford
Comedy
2026, Great Britain
Watch trailer
8.3
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Adventure, Romantic
2025, USA
6.2
Our House
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
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