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Allison McKenzie Allison McKenzie
Kinoafisha Persons Allison McKenzie

Allison McKenzie

Allison McKenzie

Date of Birth
11 October 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Outlander: Blood of My Blood 8.3
Outlander: Blood of My Blood (2025)
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford 6.4
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford (2026)
Our House 6.2
Our House (2022)

Filmography

The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford 6.4
The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford
Comedy 2026, Great Britain
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Outlander: Blood of My Blood 8.3
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Adventure, Romantic 2025, USA
Our House 6.2
Our House
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
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