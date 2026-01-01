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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Filmography
Lu Corfield
Lu Corfield
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lu Corfield
Lu Corfield
Lu Corfield
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
(2012)
7.2
Showtrial
(2021)
7.0
Death Valley
(2025)
Filmography
6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
7
Death Valley
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2025, Great Britain
6.4
The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, Great Britain
6.2
Our House
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Showtrial
Drama
2021, Great Britain
8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2012, Great Britain
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