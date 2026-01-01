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Lu Corfield Lu Corfield
Kinoafisha Persons Lu Corfield

Lu Corfield

Lu Corfield

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Last Tango in Halifax 8.2
Last Tango in Halifax (2012)
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial (2021)
Death Valley 7.0
Death Valley (2025)

Filmography

The Crow Girl 6.8
The Crow Girl
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Death Valley 7
Death Valley
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2025, Great Britain
The Red King 6.4
The Red King
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, Great Britain
Our House 6.2
Our House
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Showtrial 7.2
Showtrial
Drama 2021, Great Britain
Last Tango in Halifax 8.2
Last Tango in Halifax
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2012, Great Britain
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