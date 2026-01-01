Menu
Maurizio Lastrico
Maurizio Lastrico
Date of Birth
31 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Made in Italy
(2019)
7.3
CrazyMinded
(2025)
Tickets
7.1
Il processo
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Actor
5
6.1
Real Men
Comedy
2025, Italy
7.3
CrazyMinded
Follemente
Comedy
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
America Latina
America Latina
Drama, Thriller
2021, Italy / France
7.1
Il processo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Italy
7.4
Made in Italy
Drama
2019, Italy
