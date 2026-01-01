Menu
Maurizio Lastrico
Date of Birth
31 March 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Real Men 6.1
Real Men
Comedy 2025, Italy
CrazyMinded 7.3
CrazyMinded Follemente
Comedy 2025, Italy
America Latina 6.5
America Latina America Latina
Drama, Thriller 2021, Italy / France
Il processo 7.1
Il processo
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Italy
Made in Italy 7.4
Made in Italy
Drama 2019, Italy
