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About
Filmography
Michael D. Xavier
Michael D. Xavier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael D. Xavier
Michael D. Xavier
Michael D. Xavier
Date of Birth
27 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
Wild Cards
(2024)
6.8
A Paris Romance
(2019)
6.7
Hammarskjöld
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2017
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
7.1
Wild Cards
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2024, Canada
6.7
Hammarskjöld
Hammarskjöld
Biography, Drama, Thriller
2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.8
A Paris Romance
A Paris Romance
Romantic
2019, Bulgaria
5.7
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
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