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Michael D. Xavier
Michael D. Xavier Michael D. Xavier
Kinoafisha Persons Michael D. Xavier

Michael D. Xavier

Michael D. Xavier

Date of Birth
27 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Wild Cards 7.1
Wild Cards (2024)
A Paris Romance 6.8
A Paris Romance (2019)
Hammarskjöld 6.7
Hammarskjöld (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wild Cards 7.1
Wild Cards
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, Canada
Hammarskjöld 6.7
Hammarskjöld Hammarskjöld
Biography, Drama, Thriller 2023, Sweden
Watch trailer
A Paris Romance 6.8
A Paris Romance A Paris Romance
Romantic 2019, Bulgaria
Christmas Inheritance 5.7
Christmas Inheritance Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
Watch trailer
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