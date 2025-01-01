Menu
Aleksandr Shtendler

Date of Birth
22 April 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

Chuzhaya staya 2 0.0
Chuzhaya staya 2 (2023)
0.0
Zakrytyy uroven (2023)
Danilovskij tupik 0.0
Danilovskij tupik (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 6 TV Shows 6 Actor 6
Danilovskij tupik
Danilovskij tupik
Romantic 2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective 2025, Russia
Slomannaya strela
Slomannaya strela
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Russia
Chuzhaya staya 2
Chuzhaya staya 2
Detective, Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
Zakrytyy uroven
Drama, War, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Klyuch k ego serdcu
Klyuch k ego serdcu
Romantic 2016, Russia
