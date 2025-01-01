Menu
Aleksandr Shtendler
Aleksandr Shtendler
Date of Birth
22 April 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
0.0
Chuzhaya staya 2
(2023)
0.0
Zakrytyy uroven
(2023)
0.0
Danilovskij tupik
(2025)
Filmography
Danilovskij tupik
Romantic
2025, Russia
Vezuchaya Smirnova
Detective
2025, Russia
Slomannaya strela
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Russia
Chuzhaya staya 2
Detective, Drama, Crime
2023, Russia
Zakrytyy uroven
Drama, War, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
Klyuch k ego serdcu
Romantic
2016, Russia
