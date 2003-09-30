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Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross Lyric Ross
Kinoafisha Persons Lyric Ross

Lyric Ross

Lyric Ross

Date of Birth
30 September 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Wendell and Wild 5.9
Wendell and Wild (2022)
Ironheart 4.6
Ironheart (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ironheart 4.6
Ironheart
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, 2025, USA
Wendell and Wild 5.9
Wendell and Wild Wendell and Wild
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
News about Lyric Ross’s private life
Ironheart still
Riri Williams Returns in 'Ironheart': Marvel’s Next Big Series Focuses on Science, Magic, and Community
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