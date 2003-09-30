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Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross
Lyric Ross
Date of Birth
30 September 2003
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
5.9
Wendell and Wild
(2022)
4.6
Ironheart
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
2022
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
4.6
Ironheart
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure,
2025, USA
5.9
Wendell and Wild
Wendell and Wild
Animation, Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
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News about Lyric Ross’s private life
Riri Williams Returns in 'Ironheart': Marvel’s Next Big Series Focuses on Science, Magic, and Community
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