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Alexander Bertrand Alexander Bertrand
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Bertrand

Alexander Bertrand

Alexander Bertrand

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Les Norton 7.2
Les Norton (2019)
Operation Buffalo 6.6
Operation Buffalo (2020)
The Surfer 5.8
The Surfer (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
RJ Decker
RJ Decker
Drama, Crime 2026, USA
The Surfer 5.8
The Surfer The Surfer
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Operation Buffalo 6.6
Operation Buffalo
Drama, 2020, Australia
Les Norton 7.2
Les Norton
Drama, Crime, 2019, Australia
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