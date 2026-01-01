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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Bertrand
Alexander Bertrand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Bertrand
Alexander Bertrand
Alexander Bertrand
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Les Norton
(2019)
6.6
Operation Buffalo
(2020)
5.8
The Surfer
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2024
2020
2019
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
RJ Decker
Drama, Crime
2026, USA
5.8
The Surfer
The Surfer
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Operation Buffalo
Drama,
2020, Australia
7.2
Les Norton
Drama, Crime,
2019, Australia
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