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About
Filmography
Yui Ogura
Yui Ogura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yui Ogura
Yui Ogura
Yui Ogura
Date of Birth
15 August 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie
(2022)
7.8
Kaichou wa Maid-sama!
(2010)
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
(2024)
Filmography
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2026, Japan
6.9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
Comedy,
2025, Japan
7.3
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing
Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Animation, Music
2025, Japan
5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
5.7
Metallic Rouge
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Anime,
2024, Japan
7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era
ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2024, Japan
6
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody
Anime, Adventure,
2022, Japan
7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie
Eiga Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
Animation, Comedy, Romantic, Anime
2022, Japan
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