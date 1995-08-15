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Yui Ogura Yui Ogura
Kinoafisha Persons Yui Ogura

Yui Ogura

Yui Ogura

Date of Birth
15 August 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie 7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie (2022)
Kaichou wa Maid-sama! 7.8
Kaichou wa Maid-sama! (2010)
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era (2024)

Filmography

A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires
Action, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2026, Japan
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof 6.9
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
Comedy, 2025, Japan
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing 7.3
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing Gekijôban Project Sekai: Kowareta Sekai to Utaenai Miku
Animation, Music 2025, Japan
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids 5.6
The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Metallic Rouge 5.7
Metallic Rouge
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Anime, 2024, Japan
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era 7.6
Umamusume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉
Animation, Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2024, Japan
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody 6
The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody
Anime, Adventure, 2022, Japan
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie 7.9
Teasing Master Takagi-San: The Movie Eiga Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san
Animation, Comedy, Romantic, Anime 2022, Japan
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