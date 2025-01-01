Menu
Yôji Ueda
Yôji Ueda
Date of Birth
7 August 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.1
Make a Girl
(2025)
0.0
Ranking of Kings
(2021)
0.0
Sousou no Frieren
(2023)
Filmography
6.1
Make a Girl
Meiku a garu
Animation, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Sousou no Frieren
Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
Lycoris Recoil
Comedy, Action, Anime
2022, Japan
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2021, Japan
Sonny Boy
Anime, Drama, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
Goodbye, Mr. Despair
Drama, Comedy, Anime
2007, Japan
Basilisk
Drama, Action, Anime
2006, Japan
