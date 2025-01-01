Menu
Yôji Ueda

Date of Birth
7 August 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo

Filmography

Make a Girl 6.1
Make a Girl
Animation, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Sousou no Frieren
Sousou no Frieren
Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Lycoris Recoil
Lycoris Recoil
Comedy, Action, Anime 2022, Japan
Ranking of Kings
Ranking of Kings
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2021, Japan
Sonny Boy
Sonny Boy
Anime, Drama, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
Goodbye, Mr. Despair
Goodbye, Mr. Despair
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2007, Japan
Basilisk
Basilisk
Drama, Action, Anime 2006, Japan
