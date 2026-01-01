Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Joel Spira Joel Spira
Kinoafisha Persons Joel Spira

Joel Spira

Joel Spira

Date of Birth
18 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Anno 1790 7.3
Anno 1790 (2011)
Top Dog 7.2
Top Dog (2020)
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill 6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill (2012)

Filmography

Till Death Do Us Apart
Till Death Do Us Apart
Drama, Thriller 2026, Sweden
Shame on Dry Land 5.6
Shame on Dry Land Syndabocken
Drama 2023, Malta / Sweden
Agatha Christie's Hjerson 6.2
Agatha Christie's Hjerson
Drama, Crime, Detective 2021, Sweden/Germany/Finland/Great Britain
Top Dog 7.2
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Sweden
Stockholm Stories 6.1
Stockholm Stories Stockholm Stories
Drama, Romantic 2013, Sweden
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill 6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill Snabba Cash II
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
Anno 1790 7.3
Anno 1790
Drama, Crime, History 2011, Sweden
Easy Money 6.6
Easy Money Snabba Cash
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2010, Sweden
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more