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Filmography
Joel Spira
Joel Spira
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joel Spira
Joel Spira
Joel Spira
Date of Birth
18 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Anno 1790
(2011)
7.2
Top Dog
(2020)
6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill
(2012)
Filmography
Till Death Do Us Apart
Drama, Thriller
2026, Sweden
5.6
Shame on Dry Land
Syndabocken
Drama
2023, Malta / Sweden
6.2
Agatha Christie's Hjerson
Drama, Crime, Detective
2021, Sweden/Germany/Finland/Great Britain
7.2
Top Dog
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Sweden
6.1
Stockholm Stories
Stockholm Stories
Drama, Romantic
2013, Sweden
6.7
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill
Snabba Cash II
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, Sweden
Watch trailer
7.3
Anno 1790
Drama, Crime, History
2011, Sweden
6.6
Easy Money
Snabba Cash
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, Sweden
Watch trailer
Show more
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