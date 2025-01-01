Menu
Anastasiya Zhdanova

Date of Birth
17 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Bezzaschitnoe serdce 0.0
Bezzaschitnoe serdce (2022)
Komanda vosem 0.0
Komanda vosem (2012)
Schaste vpered 0.0
Schaste vpered (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 TV Shows 5 Actress 5
Schaste vpered
Schaste vpered
Romantic 2025, Russia
Toksichnyj roman
Toksichnyj roman
Romantic 2025, Russia
Bezzaschitnoe serdce
Bezzaschitnoe serdce
Romantic 2022, Ukraine
Oficerskie zhyony
Oficerskie zhyony
Drama 2015, Ukraine/Russia
Komanda vosem
Komanda vosem
Drama, War 2012, Ukraine
