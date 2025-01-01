Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anastasiya Zhdanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Zhdanova
Anastasiya Zhdanova
Date of Birth
17 April 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Bezzaschitnoe serdce
(2022)
0.0
Komanda vosem
(2012)
0.0
Schaste vpered
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2022
2015
2012
All
5
TV Shows
5
Actress
5
Schaste vpered
Romantic
2025, Russia
Toksichnyj roman
Romantic
2025, Russia
Bezzaschitnoe serdce
Romantic
2022, Ukraine
Oficerskie zhyony
Drama
2015, Ukraine/Russia
Komanda vosem
Drama, War
2012, Ukraine
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree