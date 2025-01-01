Menu
Akira Sekine

Filmography

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability
Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijou
Anime, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
Drama, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
My Dress-Up Darling
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2022, Japan
Akebi's Sailor Uniform
Anime 2022, Japan
Birdie Wing: Golf Girls' Story
Anime 2022, Japan
High-Rise Invasion
Action, Anime, Horror, Detective 2021, Japan
