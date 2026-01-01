Menu
Mariya Chernolikhova
Mariya Chernolikhova
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
(2024)
6.7
Serebryanyy volk
(2022)
0.0
Chernaya buhgalteriya
(2026)
Filmography
Chernaya buhgalteriya
Comedy, Crime
2026, Russia
7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy
2024, Russia
6.7
Serebryanyy volk
Drama, Thriller
2022, Russia
