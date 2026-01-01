Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariya Chernolikhova Mariya Chernolikhova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Chernolikhova

Mariya Chernolikhova

Mariya Chernolikhova

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Univer. 13 let spustya 7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya (2024)
Serebryanyy volk 6.7
Serebryanyy volk (2022)
0.0
Chernaya buhgalteriya (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chernaya buhgalteriya
Comedy, Crime 2026, Russia
Univer. 13 let spustya 7.6
Univer. 13 let spustya
Comedy 2024, Russia
Serebryanyy volk 6.7
Serebryanyy volk
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more