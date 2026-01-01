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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Soo-hyang Im
Soo-hyang Im
Kinoafisha
Persons
Soo-hyang Im
Soo-hyang Im
Soo-hyang Im
Date of Birth
19 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.5
IRIS
(2009)
7.1
Inspiring Generation
(2014)
7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
History
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2023
2018
2014
2012
2009
All
6
TV Shows
6
Actress
6
5.5
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Drama, Romantic,
2024, South Korea
6.3
Season of Kkok Du
Drama, Fantasy,
2023, South Korea
7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic,
2018, South Korea
7.1
Inspiring Generation
Action, Romantic, History,
2014, South Korea
6.5
I Do, I Do
Drama, Comedy, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
7.5
IRIS
Drama, Action,
2009, South Korea
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