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Soo-hyang Im Soo-hyang Im
Kinoafisha Persons Soo-hyang Im

Soo-hyang Im

Soo-hyang Im

Date of Birth
19 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

IRIS 7.5
IRIS (2009)
Inspiring Generation 7.1
Inspiring Generation (2014)
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty 7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Beauty and Mr. Romantic 5.5
Beauty and Mr. Romantic
Drama, Romantic, 2024, South Korea
Season of Kkok Du 6.3
Season of Kkok Du
Drama, Fantasy, 2023, South Korea
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty 7.1
My ID Is Gangnam Beauty
Drama, Romantic, 2018, South Korea
Inspiring Generation 7.1
Inspiring Generation
Action, Romantic, History, 2014, South Korea
I Do, I Do 6.5
I Do, I Do
Drama, Comedy, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
IRIS 7.5
IRIS
Drama, Action, 2009, South Korea
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