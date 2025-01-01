Menu
Hallvar Witzø
Awards
Hallvar Witzø
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014
Baltic Sea
Winner
Baltic Sea
Nominee
