Kinoafisha Persons Hallvar Witzø Awards

Awards and nominations of Hallvar Witzø

Hallvar Witzø
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014 Cannes Film Festival 2014
Short Film
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2014
Baltic Sea
Winner
Baltic Sea
Nominee
