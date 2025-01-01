Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy Awards

Awards and nominations of Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy

Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
Awards and nominations of Fereshteh Sadre Orafaiy
Venice Film Festival 2000 Venice Film Festival 2000
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more