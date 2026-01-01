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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Makeeva
Lyubov Makeeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Makeeva
Lyubov Makeeva
Lyubov Makeeva
Date of Birth
1 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
Schastye v konverte
(2020)
6.9
Simple Things
(2006)
5.9
Solovey-Razboynik
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2022
2020
2019
2012
2006
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actress
9
Zapasnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic
2026, Russia
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Detective
2025, Russia
5.1
Papashi
Detective, Comedy,
2024, Russia
Rozy na stekle
Romantic,
2022, Russia
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama
2022, Russia
7
Schastye v konverte
Schastye v konverte
Family
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.8
Skolko zhivet lyubov
Romantic,
2019, Russia
5.9
Solovey-Razboynik
Solovey-Razboynik
Action
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Simple Things
The Simple Things
Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
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