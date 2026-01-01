Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyubov Makeeva
Lyubov Makeeva Lyubov Makeeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Makeeva

Lyubov Makeeva

Lyubov Makeeva

Date of Birth
1 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Schastye v konverte 7.0
Schastye v konverte (2020)
Simple Things 6.9
Simple Things (2006)
Solovey-Razboynik 5.9
Solovey-Razboynik (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zapasnaya zhena
Zapasnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic 2026, Russia
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Tajna goroda M. Dela serdechnye
Detective 2025, Russia
Papashi 5.1
Papashi
Detective, Comedy, 2024, Russia
Rozy na stekle
Rozy na stekle
Romantic, 2022, Russia
Dolzhnik
Dolzhnik
Detective, Drama 2022, Russia
Schastye v konverte 7
Schastye v konverte Schastye v konverte
Family 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Skolko zhivet lyubov 5.8
Skolko zhivet lyubov
Romantic, 2019, Russia
Solovey-Razboynik 5.9
Solovey-Razboynik Solovey-Razboynik
Action 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Simple Things 6.9
Simple Things The Simple Things
Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more