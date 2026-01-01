Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Yeon Woo-jin
Yeon Woo-jin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yeon Woo-jin
Yeon Woo-jin
Yeon Woo-jin
Date of Birth
5 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine
(2023)
7.6
Thirty Nine
(2022)
7.4
Seven Day Queen
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2017
2014
2012
All
13
Films
2
TV Shows
11
Actor
13
Honour
Thriller, Detective
2026, South Korea
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective
2024, South Korea
8
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Drama
2023, South Korea
7.6
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic
2022, South Korea
7.3
Eondeokeobeo
Drama, Action, Crime
2021, South Korea
6.9
Search
Action, Thriller
2020, South Korea
7.4
Seven Day Queen
Drama, Romantic, History
2017, South Korea
6.6
Judge vs. Judge
Comedy, Romantic
2017, South Korea
7
Introverted Boss
Comedy, Romantic
2017, South Korea
7.3
Yeonae malgo gyeolhon
Comedy, Romantic
2014, South Korea
4.2
The Tunnel
Teoneol 3D
Horror
2014, South Korea
7.2
Alangsattojeon
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2012, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree