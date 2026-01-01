Menu
Yeon Woo-jin

Date of Birth
5 July 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Daily Dose of Sunshine 8.0
Daily Dose of Sunshine (2023)
Thirty Nine 7.6
Thirty Nine (2022)
Seven Day Queen 7.4
Seven Day Queen (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Honour
Honour
Thriller, Detective 2026, South Korea
The Old Woman with the Knife 6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Nothing Uncovered 6.2
Nothing Uncovered
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, South Korea
Daily Dose of Sunshine 8
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Drama 2023, South Korea
Thirty Nine 7.6
Thirty Nine
Drama, Romantic 2022, South Korea
Eondeokeobeo 7.3
Eondeokeobeo
Drama, Action, Crime 2021, South Korea
Search 6.9
Search
Action, Thriller 2020, South Korea
Seven Day Queen 7.4
Seven Day Queen
Drama, Romantic, History 2017, South Korea
Judge vs. Judge 6.6
Judge vs. Judge
Comedy, Romantic 2017, South Korea
Introverted Boss 7
Introverted Boss
Comedy, Romantic 2017, South Korea
Yeonae malgo gyeolhon 7.3
Yeonae malgo gyeolhon
Comedy, Romantic 2014, South Korea
The Tunnel 4.2
The Tunnel Teoneol 3D
Horror 2014, South Korea
Alangsattojeon 7.2
Alangsattojeon
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2012, South Korea
