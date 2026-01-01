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Filmography
Marc Ruchmann
Marc Ruchmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Ruchmann
Marc Ruchmann
Marc Ruchmann
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
Face to Face
(2022)
6.6
Manipulations
(2022)
6.2
5x2
(2004)
Filmography
4.9
Sweet Jesus
Doux Jésus
Comedy
2025, France
5.7
Année Zéro
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective,
2023, France
6.6
Manipulations
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, France
6.9
Face to Face
Comedy, Crime
2022, France
6
The Hookup Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2018, France
Plan Cœur
Comedy, Romantic
2018, France
5.8
Photo de famille
Photo de famille
Drama, Comedy
2018, France
6.3
5x2
5x2
Romantic, Drama
2004, France
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