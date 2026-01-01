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Marc Ruchmann Marc Ruchmann
Kinoafisha Persons Marc Ruchmann

Marc Ruchmann

Marc Ruchmann

Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Face to Face 6.9
Face to Face (2022)
Manipulations 6.6
Manipulations (2022)
5x2 6.2
5x2 (2004)

Filmography

4.9
Sweet Jesus Doux Jésus
Comedy 2025, France
Année Zéro 5.7
Année Zéro
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective, 2023, France
Manipulations 6.6
Manipulations
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, France
Face to Face 6.9
Face to Face
Comedy, Crime 2022, France
The Hookup Plan 6
The Hookup Plan
Comedy, Romantic 2018, France
Plan Cœur
Plan Cœur
Comedy, Romantic 2018, France
Photo de famille 5.8
Photo de famille Photo de famille
Drama, Comedy 2018, France
5x2 6.3
5x2 5x2
Romantic, Drama 2004, France
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