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Filmography
Michael Kavanagh
Michael Kavanagh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Kavanagh
Michael Kavanagh
Michael Kavanagh
Date of Birth
11 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2022
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Drama
2022, Great Britain
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