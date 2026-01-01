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Filmography
Lorna Watson
Lorna Watson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorna Watson
Lorna Watson
Lorna Watson
Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2022
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Drama
2022, Great Britain
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