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Lorna Watson Lorna Watson
Kinoafisha Persons Lorna Watson

Lorna Watson

Lorna Watson

Date of Birth
1 January 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Sister Boniface Mysteries 7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sister Boniface Mysteries 7.1
Sister Boniface Mysteries
Drama 2022, Great Britain
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