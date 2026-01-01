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Max Mittelman Max Mittelman
Kinoafisha Persons Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman

Max Mittelman

Date of Birth
5 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time 8.6
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time (2024)
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir 8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir (2023)
Mob Psycho 100 8.4
Mob Psycho 100 (2016)

Filmography

Megamind Rules! 2
Megamind Rules!
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family 2024, USA
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom 6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan
Watch trailer
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time 8.6
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, France
My Dad the Bounty Hunter 7.2
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Action, Children's 2023, USA
My Adventures with Superman 7.5
My Adventures with Superman
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2023, USA
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie Ladybug & Cat Noir: Awakening
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Watch trailer
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir 8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, Canada / France / South Korea
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna 5.7
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna
Comedy, Adventure, Children's 2022, USA
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