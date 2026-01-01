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Filmography
Max Mittelman
Max Mittelman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Max Mittelman
Max Mittelman
Max Mittelman
Date of Birth
5 September 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.6
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time
(2024)
8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
(2023)
8.4
Mob Psycho 100
(2016)
Filmography
2
Megamind Rules!
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family
2024, USA
6.8
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom
Kidô Senshi Gundam Seed Freedom
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan
Watch trailer
8.6
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time
Action, Adventure, Animation
2024, France
7.2
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Action, Children's
2023, USA
7.5
My Adventures with Superman
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action
2023, USA
7.6
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Ladybug & Cat Noir: Awakening
Family, Animation
2023, USA / France / Japan
Watch trailer
8.4
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Miraculous World: Paris, Tales of Shadybug and Claw Noir
Action, Adventure, Animation
2023, Canada / France / South Korea
5.7
Un jefe en pañales: De vuelta en la cuna
Comedy, Adventure, Children's
2022, USA
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