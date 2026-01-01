Maurizio Marchetti

Menu
Date of Birth
16 October 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

At War with Love 6.9
At War with Love (2016)
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer 6.9
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer (2013)
The Jewel 6.7
The Jewel (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sicilian Letters 6
Sicilian Letters Iddu
Crime, Drama 2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
Incastrati 6.6
Incastrati
Comedy, Crime 2022, Italy
At War with Love 6.9
At War with Love In guerra per amore
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2016, Italy
Watch trailer
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer 6.9
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer La mafia uccide solo d'estate
Romantic, Comedy, Crime 2013, Italy
The Jewel 6.7
The Jewel Il gioiellino
Drama 2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
