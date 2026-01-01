Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maurizio Marchetti
Maurizio Marchetti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maurizio Marchetti
Maurizio Marchetti
Maurizio Marchetti
Date of Birth
16 October 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
At War with Love
(2016)
6.9
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
(2013)
6.7
The Jewel
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2022
2016
2013
2011
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
6
Sicilian Letters
Iddu
Crime, Drama
2024, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.6
Incastrati
Comedy, Crime
2022, Italy
6.9
At War with Love
In guerra per amore
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
6.9
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
La mafia uccide solo d'estate
Romantic, Comedy, Crime
2013, Italy
6.7
The Jewel
Il gioiellino
Drama
2011, France / Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree