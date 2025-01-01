Menu
Ali Ahn
Ali Ahn
Date of Birth
24 July 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
9.3
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
(2024)
6.5
Raising Dion
(2019)
0.0
The Diplomat
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
All
3
TV Shows
3
Actress
3
9.3
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Comedy, Adventure
2024, USA
The Diplomat
Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
6.5
Raising Dion
Drama, Family, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
