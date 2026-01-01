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Nikolay Gorshkov
Nikolay Gorshkov Nikolay Gorshkov
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Gorshkov

Nikolay Gorshkov

Nikolay Gorshkov

Date of Birth
23 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Pervyy otdel 8.1
Pervyy otdel (2020)
Nevskij 7.6
Nevskij (2016)
Отпуск в октябре 7.2
Отпуск в октябре (2023)

Filmography

Отпуск в октябре 7.2
Отпуск в октябре Отпуск в октябре
Drama 2023, Russia
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Pervyy otdel 8.1
Pervyy otdel
Detective 2020, Russia
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
Tanks for Stalin Tanki
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Nevskij 7.6
Nevskij
Drama, Crime 2016, Russia
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