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Filmography
Nikolay Gorshkov
Nikolay Gorshkov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Gorshkov
Nikolay Gorshkov
Nikolay Gorshkov
Date of Birth
23 May 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Pervyy otdel
(2020)
7.6
Nevskij
(2016)
7.2
Отпуск в октябре
(2023)
Filmography
7.2
Отпуск в октябре
Отпуск в октябре
Drama
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
8.1
Pervyy otdel
Detective
2020, Russia
5.1
Tanks for Stalin
Tanki
Biography, War, History
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
Nevskij
Drama, Crime
2016, Russia
Show more
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