Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Martha Millan
Martha Millan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martha Millan
Martha Millan
Martha Millan
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.0
The Cleaning Lady
(2022)
4.9
Heavy Petting
(2007)
0.0
Cape Fear
(2026)
Filmography
Cape Fear
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
4.9
Heavy Petting
Heavy Petting
Comedy, Romantic
2007, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree