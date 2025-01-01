Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Yoo-mi
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lee Yoo-mi
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree